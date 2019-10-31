× Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl who vanished out of yard in North Carolina

LAUREL HILL, North Carolina — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl missing from Laurel Hill, North Carolina.

According to the alert, Allyson Nicole Oxendine was last seen Wednesday. Her father told police she was in their yard with him just before 5 p.m. when she wandered away, WSOC reports.

She was wearing pink sweat pants, a maroon shirt and Croc slip-on shoes. The alert says she “is in possession of two white dogs.”

She is described as being three feet tall and weighing 32 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of 10041 Hunt Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385 or 911.

More here.