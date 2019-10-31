4 kittens, 3 cats dumped in trash can outside veterinary hospital in Warrensville Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Four kittens and three cats were dumped in a trash can outside a veterinary hospital in Warrensville Heights Wednesday night.

According to Great Lakes Veterinary Specialists, a woman called the hospital Wednesday saying she had seven cats she couldn't take care of. The hospital explained that as a vet's office they really weren't able to take the animals in.

The clinic offered the woman suggestions of shelters and places that could help her.

However, later that evening, video caught a person dumping seven cats in a trash can on the property. The animals were found by a hospital staff member before they were harmed.

"As a large emergency hospital and specialty clinic we have the capacity to hold them and treat them for any illnesses and injuries, but we ABSOLUTELY don't want this act to go unpunished/unaddressed," they told FOX 8 in a statement.

The hospital has surveillance footage of the drop but due to the camera's quality they are unable to identify the suspect or make out the person's license plate information.

Police are not actively investigating the incident, as a report has not been filed, however they are in communication with Great Lakes Veterinary Specialists.

The hospital reminds citizens no to leave their unwanted pets outside hospitals or shelters, stating that there are rescues and shelters to appropriately relinquish ownership of pets that you can no longer care for.

They also remind people to spay and neuter their pets in effort to help keep the population under control.

All cats and kittens rescued in this incident will be adopted out from the Forever Friends Foundation in Northfield. Click here for their contact information.