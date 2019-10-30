Wind advisory issued for Halloween night, 50 mph gusts possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Showers will overspread northeast Ohio by this evening.

A wind advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Sandusky, Ottawa and Lucas counties.

Big changes are coming! Boo! We start out Thursday near 60°. We’ll notice temperatures falling in to the 50s by late afternoon and the 40s by early evening on Halloween. Rain will redevelop by the mid morning and continue throughout the afternoon.

20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph are expected for Trick or Treating. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may occur.

Hold onto your costume embellishments treat bags! We’ll dip into the 30s by Friday morning and Saturday morning. Reach for those winter coats in the closet!

Small possibility for some snow pellets/sleet Friday morning and again Sunday. Not to worry. No accumulation expected!

Here is a futurecast map of upper-level winds and temperature contours. We’re starting to see some consistency (somewhat of a consensus?) that a lobe of colder air will arrive by the first of November. The maps are telling the weather story!

Climatologically speaking, November sports the greatest monthly temperature drop. Normal highs go from 57° on the first of the month, down to 44° by the 30th! Average snowfall is 4.3″ for November. Many times, lake effect snow rears its ugly head for the first time. Stay tuned!

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

