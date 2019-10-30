Widespread rain after 4 p.m. Wednesday; Halloween may provide the ghouls a brief break from rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures are starting in the 50s Wednesday morning.

It will stay cloudy for most of the day.

Temperatures will slowly climb and rain will develop in the afternoon.

Between 4 and 9 p.m. widespread rainfall will give everyone a good soak.

We'll have another round of rain Thursday morning through the afternoon.

It will still be warm, in the high 50s and low 60s.

There is a chance right now of some dry breaks during trick-or-treating.

Cold air and more rain are right behind it with temperatures in the low 40s by 9 p.m. Thursday.

Friday morning we'll see temps in the 30s.

Here's your 8 day forecast:

