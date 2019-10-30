Widespread rain after 4 p.m. Wednesday; Halloween may provide the ghouls a brief break from rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures are starting in the 50s Wednesday morning.
It will stay cloudy for most of the day.
Temperatures will slowly climb and rain will develop in the afternoon.
Between 4 and 9 p.m. widespread rainfall will give everyone a good soak.
We'll have another round of rain Thursday morning through the afternoon.
It will still be warm, in the high 50s and low 60s.
There is a chance right now of some dry breaks during trick-or-treating.
Cold air and more rain are right behind it with temperatures in the low 40s by 9 p.m. Thursday.
Friday morning we'll see temps in the 30s.
Here's your 8 day forecast:
