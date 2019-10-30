What’s that purple light in the sky? Spooky treat lights up Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – This week, FOX 8 viewers began reaching out about purple lights in the sky over Cleveland.

It was first spotted last November, but the effect on the skies can vary depending on the weather.

Last year, Green City Growers reported their conversion to LED lighting in their greenhouse makes the sky glow.

In a social media post, they said it is a “3.25-acre hydroponic greenhouse located in the heart of Cleveland connecting urban development and urban agriculture.”

The effect is often quite beautiful and gives an extra spooky feel to the city in the Halloween season.