Spooky forecast: Halloween will be soggy and cold, temps in the 40s

CLEVELAND -- Big changes are coming! Boo! We start out Thursday near 60 degrees. We’ll notice temperatures falling into the 50s by late afternoon and the 40s by early evening on Halloween.

Rain will redevelop by the mid morning and continue throughout the afternoon. Winds will be gusting to over 30 mph for trick or treating. Make sure to be careful and dress accordingly.

We’ll dip into the 30s by Friday morning and Saturday morning. You might have to reach for the winter coats currently stowed in mothballs.

Small possibility for some snow pellets/sleet Friday morning and again Sunday. Not to worry. No accumulation expected!

Here is a futurecast map of upper-level winds and temperature contours. We’re starting to see some consistency (somewhat of a consensus?) that a lobe of colder air will arrive by the first of November. The maps are telling the weather story!

Climatologically speaking, November sports the greatest monthly temperature drop. Normal highs go from 57 degrees on the first of the month, down to 44 degrees by the 30th! Average snowfall is 4.3″ for November. Many times, lake effect snow rears its ugly head for the first time. Stay tuned!

