Some communities decide to reschedule trick-or-treating to avoid bad weather

WELLINGTON, Ohio -- Wet and windy weather has many communities delaying their trick-or-treating plans.

The village of Wellington was among one of the first towns in the area to reschedule.

"It's a public safety thing. With the high winds, we are Tree City, USA. We have trees in all the tree lawns. Kids will be walking on those sidewalks and we don't want a branch to come down or a tree," said Mayor Hands Schneider.

He said they decided to move trick-or-treating to Saturday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

While some parents support the decision, others feel like the weather shouldn't be a deterrent.

"Why change it? Stick with it and the kids can tough it out a little. They'll be alright," said Dan Vucenvice.

