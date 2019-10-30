‘Showing the love of God’: The Word Church giving away free gas and food

Who said there's no such thing as free?

This Saturday, people across Northeast Ohio can get free gas and food.

Pastor R.A. Vernon from the Word Church joined us on FOX 8 News in the Morning Wednesday to give us the details.

Pastor Vernon said he recently saw a man running from bullets, through a gas station on East 55th. He said, "We can't fix every bad thing; I think the community, the church's job, is to fix what we can."

He reached out to a couple local gas stations and asked if the church could take over for a couple hours -- to pump free gas for people.

They will also be giving people bags of groceries along with the $20-$25 in free gas.

The gas and food giveaway is this Saturday, November 2.

Here is all of the information:

 

