Shooting at a California home leaves at least 3 dead, 9 injured

LONG BEACH, California — Multiple people were shot at a home in Long Beach, California on Tuesday, officials said.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to a shooting at 10:44 p.m. (local time), the department said on Twitter.

Three people were confirmed dead and nine were taken to area hospitals, the fire department said.

Footage from our sister station KTLA shows paramedics treating at least seven people in a yard next to a nail salon.

Witnesses told the Los Angeles Times that there might have been a Halloween party at the house where the shots were reported.

Fire officials described the shooting as  a “mass casualty incident.”

Long Beach Fire official Jake Heflin told the Times paramedics found a scene “full of chaos” when they responded to the home.

CNN has reached out to the Long Beach Police Department for more information.

Google Map for coordinates 33.770050 by -118.193739.

