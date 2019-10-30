Sheriff’s office issues warning to parents: Marijuana/THC-infused candies could be handed out for Halloween

GUILFORD COUNTY- A warning to parents ahead of trick-or-treat Thursday. Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers is reminding parents there are many forms of marijuana edibles and THC infused candies.

The sheriff’s office specialized enforcement team recently seized over 28 pounds of various types of marijuana edibles/THC infused items.

According to their Facebook post, most of the items seized were being imported from states where marijuana has been legalized, predominantly; California, Washington State, Oregon and Colorado. Additionally, most all the items seized, appear to be candy, have a colorful appearance and a fruity smell which would be appealing to children.

This is the second law enforcement agency to issue a warning about the THC candy dangers ahead of Halloween. A few weeks ago, the Johnston Police Department issued a warning after uncovering Nerds Rope edibles containing 400 mg of THC while serving a search warrant.

To keep your kids safe, the sheriff’s office recommends the following:

• Discard ANY item given to children that appears to be “home-made”, is packaged in a non-descriptive foil or clear wrapping or is not immediately apparent as being a commercially available candy or treat.

• Be familiar with the locations you allow your children to trick or treat, only choose safe neighborhoods or residences you know and trust.

• The Food and Drug Administration issued a list of Halloween food safety tips: https://www.fda.gov/…/bu…/halloween-food-safety-tips-parents.

• The agency warns parents not to let their children snack on treats from their goody bags while they are trick-or-treating but instead wait until an adult can inspect the candy.

• The FDA recommends families carefully go through candies to ensure there are not any signs of tampering, including an unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes, or tears in wrappers.

• While the commercially manufactured marijuana edibles and candies may have warning labels attached with them, and the possibility your child ingesting them may be low risk, we still want to remain proactive and vigilant in our approach to the safety of all of our citizens, especially children. A sample of actual seizures is attached as a guide for parents.