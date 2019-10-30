Pentagon releases first images from Baghdadi raid

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Pentagon on Wednesday released the first images from the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The head of United States Central Command Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters that al-Baghdadi died after he exploded a suicide vest just before U.S. troops were going to capture him.

McKenzie said two children were killed in the explosion set off by the Islamic State leader.

The U.S. said earlier three children were killed.

U.S. forces raided the compound in northwestern Syria on Saturday. There were no U.S. casualties.

"…at the compound, fighters from two locations in the vicinity of the compound began firing on U.S. aircraft participating in the assault."

– Gen Frank McKenzie CDR USCENTCOM pic.twitter.com/SkrtHNDs7w — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2019