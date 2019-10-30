Ohio lawmakers advance bill to raise driving age for teens

(Photo Credit: Unsplash/Pixabay/MGN Online)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio teenagers hoping to get behind the wheel will have to wait a bit longer under a bill that will undergo a full House vote.

The Ohio House Transportation and Public Safety Committee voted 11-to-4 on Tuesday to advance a bill that would raise the minimum age to get a probationary driver’s license from 16 to 16 ½.

The current eligibility age for a learner’s permit will remain at 15 ½ but the new bill will require the individual to hold that permit for one year before they can get their license, instead of six months.

Under the new law, a new driver will be able to bypass the probationary license process when they turn 18.

A similar bill was introduced in November 2017 but failed.

