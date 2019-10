Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Callahan Walsh is the son of John Walsh, host of the tv show "America's Most Wanted."

He's also the brother of Adam Walsh, who was kidnapped in 1981 and later found dead.

Callahan Walsh is in Northeast Ohio hosting a conference to educated law enforcement on missing and exploited children.

He sat down with FOX 8's Kristi Capel to talk about what can be done to protect children.

