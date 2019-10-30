Man convicted in crash that killed two, including Beachwood teacher, to be sentenced Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The man convicted in a crash that killed a Beachwood High School teacher and his girlfriend is set to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

A judge last month found Sanford Doss, 31, guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the March crash that killed math teacher Art Gugick, 59, and Barbara Becker, 52.

Investigators said Doss was driving a pickup truck when he ran a red light and crashed into an Uber Gugick and Becker were riding in at the intersection of South Woodland and Warrensville Center Roads.

The driver of the Uber suffered minor injuries.

In September, Doss changed his plea to no contest to eight charges in the deadly crash.

He has a lengthy driving record that includes past convictions for OVI and more than a dozen speeding tickets.

Gugick was a popular teacher and world renowned ‘Lego master’ who was known for his Lego creations of landmarks and famous artwork.

Becker worked at the Hanna Perkins Center for Child Development, a non-profit that helps children.

Continuing coverage here.