Man who said pregnant girlfriend hopped out of car on I-90 faces judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Patrick Carner, 28, appeared in court Wednesday on charges following the death of his pregnant girlfriend.

Vonnashia Akins, 21, died on October 22.

Carner told a 911 dispatcher that she "hopped out" of his car.

Police say Carner stopped the car, looked at her, then called 911 before driving away.

He's charged with tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.

Carner had been held on a $250,000 bond following his arraignment, due to the 12 felonies on his record and multiple citations for failure to appear.

Wednesday, the court said the bond would be reduced to $75,000.

The evidence in the case is being presented to a grand jury.

Continuing coverage here.