Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy shows signs of homicide, not suicide, according to forensic pathologist

Dr. Michael Baden has been hired by Epstein’s brother.

Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan federal prison cell in August.

His death has been ruled a suicide.

Epstein was a convicted sex offender who was arrested in July on federal charges of sex trafficking.

Dr. Baden is a former New York City medical examiner.

He said Epstein, 66, had injuries that “are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation.”

“I think that the evidence points to homicide rather than suicide,” Dr. Baden said, who observed the autopsy, which was conducted by city officials.

