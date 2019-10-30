Hospital cleared after 7 sickened from possible fentanyl exposure in Oberlin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OBERLIN, Ohio - Testing is underway on a substance that sickened 7 people in Oberlin.

Tuesday afternoon, an Oberlin officer responded to a suspected overdose in the Walmart parking lot, located on Highway 20.

According to police, the suspect and the officer were exposed to the substance and became unresponsive.

They were taken to Allen Memorial Hospital, where five health care workers were also exposed.

The chief of police in Oberin says all patients are stable and safe.

Allen Memorial Hospital closed its emergency room as it was sanitized but is now fully functional.

The hospital released a statement:

The emergency department at Mercy Health – Allen Hospital has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after today’s situation and is no longer diverting patients. Today’s response was one that Mercy Health and our community partners prepare for regularly and the positive outcome of each patient stable and safe is the reason organizations and our Hospital develops action plans to prepare.

None of the people involved has been identified.