‘Ghost Adventures’ star Zak Bagans gets sick after investigating ‘The Conjuring’ house

HARRISVILLE, R.I. — One of the stars of the Travel Channel’s hit show Ghost Adventures says he felt sick for almost three weeks after he and his team investigated the 300-year-old home that inspired the film The Conjuring.

According to People, Zak Bagans and his team spent multiple days investigating the Harrisville, Rhode Island farmhouse.

The house was owned by the Perron family who, in 1971, sought help from paranormal investigators after suffering poltergeist activity, physical attacks and dealt with an alleged possession. The investigators claimed the spirit in the home was “the most malicious” spirit they had ever encountered.

The Perron family’s experiences inspired the 2013 film The Conjuring.

Bagans and his team say they saw incredible things in the home, including a black mass that was blocking light and a window of the home. He believes that his Ghost Adventures team collected enough evidence to suggest the home’s current owners should be cautious.

But what’s most interesting is how the house impacted Bagans’ health.

“This house made me sick, and I did not recover from this investigation for about three weeks,” Bagans told People. “It took everything out of me. My body wasn’t functioning right. My balance. This place is haunted by something I believe is very ancient.”

The two-hour special episode Ghost Adventures: Curse of the Harrisville Farmhouse airs Thursday on Travel Channel at 9 p.m.