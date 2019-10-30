Georgia lawmaker wants to ban medical professionals from helping minors with gender transitions

ATLANTA, Ga. — A Georgia lawmaker wants to make it a felony for medical professionals to help transgender youth transition.

According to WSOC, State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart said it would protect children from having irreversible procedures done that they may later regret. Under current state law, minors cannot get surgery or medication without consent from their parents.

“We’re talking about children that can’t get a tattoo or smoke a cigar or a cigarette in the state of Georgia, but can be castrated and get sterilized,” she told the TV outlet.

LGBTQ rights organization “Georgia Equality” called Sen. Ehrhart’s proposal shameful.

“This legislation would criminalize decisions that are made carefully within families in consultation with medical professionals and mental health professionals,” said Executive Director Jeff Graham. “Supporting children in recognizing their gender identity is not only humane, it saves lives and strengthens families.”

The proposal is still in the very early stages, but the lawmaker is also considering adding in a punishment for parents who allow their child to undergo gender transition.