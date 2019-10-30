× Funeral arrangements set for Bishop Richard Lennon

CLEVELAND– The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland announced funeral arrangements for Bishop Richard Lennon, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 72.

The wake is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, located on Superior Avenue in Cleveland. The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the same church.

Bishop Lennon’s body will lie in state from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, prior to the funeral mass.

He was the 10th bishop of the Cleveland Catholic Diocese from 2006 until his retirement in 2016.

