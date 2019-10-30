Former Ashland County teacher charged with voyeurism involving minors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio-- A former art teacher is now facing five misdemeanor counts of voyeurism, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

The charges were filed against Robert Altenburger this week in Ashland Municipal Court. He is due in court Nov. 8.

According to the complaint filed with the court, there are five minor victims, who range in age from 11 to 15. The complaint further stated Altenburger secretly videotaped the victims under their clothing.

School officials were notified of the allegations on Aug. 31 and immediately notified the Ashland County Sheriff's Office.

"A situation concerning Mr Altenburger, Art teacher at Hillsdale middle school and high school was brought to administrations attention on Saturday, August 31," said Hillsdale Local Schools Superintendent Steve Dickerson. "The allegations were of nature that we immediately involved our school resource officer and the Ashland County Sheriffs Department. There has been an on going investigation until the recent charges were filed. "

The superintendent also told the I-Team Altenburger was on paid leave until he resigned his position on Sept. 10.

"The district at this time immediately filed a report with the Ohio Department of Education Office of Misconduct, which is law if an employee resigns while under investigation," Dickerson said. "From the period of August 31 through today the school district had not released any statement as an ongoing investigation was taking place. I want to emphasize how important it was for the students who noticed something that did not seem right to say something. This allowed not only the district to take immediate action, but for law enforcement to do their part."