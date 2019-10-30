Fire official: 1 killed in plane crash at Atlanta-area townhome

Posted 12:01 pm, October 30, 2019

ATLANTA— A small plane crashed at an Atlanta-area apartment complex Wednesday, authorities said.

Crews were responding to the scene at the apartment complex near a highway, DeKalb County Fire Capt. Deon Bentley told Atlanta station WSB-TV.

The Piper PA-28 plane crashed shortly after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport outside Atlanta around 10:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet.

A photo published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows an apartment building with a large section of its wall and part of the roof knocked out.

