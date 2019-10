Fire official: 1 killed in plane crash at Atlanta-area townhome

ATLANTA— A small plane crashed at an Atlanta-area apartment complex Wednesday, authorities said.

Crews were responding to the scene at the apartment complex near a highway, DeKalb County Fire Capt. Deon Bentley told Atlanta station WSB-TV.

JUST IN: At least one person dead after plane crashes into DeKalb County townhomes, fire officials confirm — https://t.co/QaBnoKwq7U pic.twitter.com/bGvqF4v36j — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) October 30, 2019

The Piper PA-28 plane crashed shortly after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport outside Atlanta around 10:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet.

A photo published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows an apartment building with a large section of its wall and part of the roof knocked out.