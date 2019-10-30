David’s Chicken Paprikash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicken Paprikash

2 tbs butter (or lard)

3-3 ½ lb. Chicken thighs and legs (boneless/skinless thighs)

1 large onion minced

3 cloves garlic minced

2 tbs flour

4 tbs Hungarian paprika (sweet, not hot)

2 c. Chicken broth

1 tsp salt

½ tsp fresh ground pepper

¾ c. Sour cream

¼ c. Heavy cream

1 TBS tomato paste

1 tbs flour

1 tbs fresh chopped parsley

Serve over wide egg noodles or instant spaetzle

Heat butter or lard over medium to medium high heat in a large fry pan or Dutch oven.

Add chicken and brown on all sides.

Transfer the chicken to a plate. Add onions to pan and cook until just starting to turn gold, then reduce heat to medium and add garlic. Cook about a minute.

Stir in flour and cook two minutes.

Mix tomato paste and paprika, then add to onion mixture.

Stir in chicken broth and return chicken to pan. Cover and simmer about 30 minutes or until chicken is tender.

While chicken is cooking, in a small bowl, whisk together sour cream, heavy cream, and flour. As chicken finishes cooking, mix a half cup of the hot cooking liquid to the bowl of mixed cream.

Slowly and gently whisk cream mixture into the chicken pot and continue to simmer 5-10 minutes.

Serve over wide egg noodles or spaetzle with a little parsley garnish.

Enjoy!