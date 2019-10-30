Cleveland man accused of killing sister has outburst in court; bond set at $15 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: Some might find language and gestures in the video inappropriate.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - 32-year-old Antonio Swanson was arraigned Wednesday in the murder of his sister.

Willnita Hill was killed in the area of East 109th and Mount Carmel Rd. on October 23.

Swanson had been the subject of a search and was arrested Monday.

In his arraignment Wednesday, Swanson had repeated outbursts, arguing that his bond should be set in the billions of dollars.

At times Swanson pretended to shoot news cameras.

The judge set his bond at $15 million.

Swanson yelled again about how it should be $15 billion as he was removed from the courtroom.

