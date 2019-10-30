Baker Mayfield leaves podium frustrated by reporter’s questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio-- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suddenly left the podium during Wednesday's media availability.

Mayfield answered several questions before ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi asked about what followed Browns cornerback Denzel blocking the Patriots field goal attempt at the end of the first half. Cleveland got the ball with about 2 minutes left, but were unable to score. They fell to New England, 13-27.

Grossi: "It seemed like there was a lack of urgency there. Was something going on?"

Mayfield: "There was a penalty there so negative yardage."

Grossi: "But there was a lot of time in between snaps."

Mayfield: "Well, when the penalty happened, then we're behind the chains..."

Grossi: "But the clock's not running."

Mayfield: "Stop saying 'but.' I just told you the clock was running and we had a penalty. You want to give them the ball back? No. You don't play. You don't know it. That's just plain and simple."

Grossi: "Were you happy with that drive?

Mayfield: "Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn't score any points. That's the dumbest question you could ask. What? Jesus, Tony."

That's when Mayfield walked away.

It didn't take long for the second-year QB to take to Twitter.

Everybody wants to hear the truth until they actually get it.... I am who I am and always have been. Don’t call it emotional when it’s convenient and then passion when it fits. I care about winning, so yeah I’m frustrated. If I was to act like it’s okay to lose, then y’all would — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 30, 2019

say that I’ve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way... that’s too bad — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 30, 2019

