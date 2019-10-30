× Akron police arrest suspects they say targeted people through adult website

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police say two people who were behind a crime spree linked to an escort service website have been arrested.

Officers from the Akron Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshall’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Edward Gulley, 35, and Kayla Lenoir, 23.

Police say they were arrested around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Seward Ave. in Akron.

Both face multiple charges, including abduction, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Police have not said how many crimes they are connected to.