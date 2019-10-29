Vigil planned 10 years after murders on Imperial Avenue

CLEVELAND– Family, friends and members of the community will gather Tuesday evening to remember the 11 women who were brutally murdered inside a house in Imperial Avenue in Cleveland.

Cleveland police were investigating a rape case against Anthony Sowell on Oct. 29, 2009 when they searched his house on the city’s east side and discovered two bodies.

Over the next several days, investigators worked to uncover and identify the remains of 11 women: Tonia Carmichael, Nancy Cobbs, Tishana Culver, Crystal Dozier, Telacia Fortson, Amelda Hunter, Leshanda Long, Michelle Mason, Kim Yvette Smith, Diane Turner and Janice Webb

Nearly two years later, a Cuyahoga County jury found Sowell guilty on 81 counts, including aggravated murder and kidnapping. He was also convicted of attacking three other women who survived.

He was sentenced to death. On Tuesday, his attorneys argued in his latest appeal while he remains on death row.

The vigil begins at 5 p.m. at East 123rd Street and Imperial Avenue.

