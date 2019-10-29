× Suspect arrested in crash that killed teen riding bicycle in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– A man turned himself into Akron police on Monday in the crash that killed 15-year-old Damiyon L. Frazier.

Dierre L. Coteat was arrested, and charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter.

The crashed happened on West Bartges Street near LaSalle Drive in Akron on June 21. A witness told police three motorcycles approached the teen, who was riding his bike. Two of the drivers changed lanes to avoid hitting the boy, but the third motorcyclist struck him, police said.

Coteat suffered head injuries and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General for treatment. Police said he was driving on a suspended license and had several warrants for traffic violations.

Damiyon is remembered a talented and lovable boy, who was an outstanding member of the Buchtel High School footbal team.

