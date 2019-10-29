‘Supernatural’ star Jared Padalecki arrested for assault at Austin bar

AUSTIN, Texas — “Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki was arrested on assault charges early Sunday at an Austin lounge.

KTVT reports Padalecki faces two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication in the case.

An assistant manager said a verbal argument between the actor and other individuals got physical. Padalecki was then reportedly escorted outside. He reportedly also hit the assistant manager twice along with another worker who tried to separate them.

His bond is set at $15,000.

Padalecki also starred on “Gilmore Girls,” and he is to star on the “Walker, Texas Ranger” remake, “Walker.”

