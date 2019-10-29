Seven treated for exposure to substance at Walmart, hospital in Oberlin; Chief suspects fentanyl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OBERLIN, Ohio-- Seven people are being treated for exposure to an unknown substance in Oberlin on Tuesday.

An Oberlin officer responded to a suspected overdose in the Walmart parking lot, located on Highway 20. Oberlin Police Chief Ryan Warfield said the suspect and the officer were exposed to the substance and became unresponsive. They were taken to Allen Memorial Hospital, where five health care workers were also exposed.

All the patients are stable and safe, Warfield said.

Other staff and patients in the emergency room were transported from Allen Memorial for evaluation as a precaution.

While more testing is needed on the substance, Warfield said he does suspect fentanyl.

"You worry that you may get an addict and you have to transport them to the hospital or to the jail, and you can be contaminated," Warfield said.

At this time, the emergency department at Allen Memorial remains closed while it is sanitized. It's expected to reopen later on Tuesday.