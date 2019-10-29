× Services scheduled for Columbia Township firefighter who died trying to help car crash victims

COLUMBIA, Ohio– Final arrangements have been made for Columbia Township firefighter and paramedic Brett Wilson.

The 23-year-old was killed in an accidental electrocution on Sunday after a car crash in Lorain County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two men in a car went off the road and hit a utility pole on Sprague Road in Olmsted Township.

Wilson and his girlfriend stopped to help the victims. According to the patrol, Wilson and the passenger in the other car, Brent Reszler, 27, came into contact with power lines and died.

Wilson worked with the Columbia Township Fire Department for two years. He completed his paramedic certification at Tri-C just three months ago.

Calling hours for Wilson are Friday at Chambers Funeral Home on Lorain Road in North Olmsted from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral is Saturday at 10:30 a.m. A funeral procession will leave Chambers Funeral Home after the services and travel to the Royalton Road Cemetery in Columbia Station.

Residents wishing to pay their respects are encouraged to line the procession route.

Any fire, police or military personnel who wishes to be a part of the honors ceremony should call the Columbia Township Fire Department at 440-236-8812.

