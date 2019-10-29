RTA K-9 gets protective vest thanks to 10-year-old’s fundraising efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- He's a hero to the heroes!

Ten-year-old Brady Snakovsky's fundraising efforts have provided a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority K-9 officer with essential protection. Kubo is just one of many dogs nationwide in policing that have benefited from Brady's K-9 Fund.

Brady started his fund in 2018 to help donate practical, mission-ready vests to K-9s all over the country. His inspiration: a K-9 dog on a TV show without a vest.

"They protect a lot of people so I just want them to be protected too," Brady said.

Kubo is the RTA's only dual-purpose K9 officer, serving in both bomb and patrol. On Tuesday morning, he was the beneficiary of a new custom-designed protective vest. They don't come cheap.

"I think Brady is an outstanding young man. I think it's great what he's doing, and I'm so glad that I was able to meet him and I wish him nothing but the best," said Officer Dennis Harmon, Kubo's partner.

MMI Textiles in Westlake supplies the materials to Canadian-based Line of Defense. A representative from MMI said the vest costs about $1,500 with level 3A armor in them and take 90 days to manufacture.

"You can do amazing things when you put a little effort into it and he's worked hard to get where he's at. He's a great entrepreneur at 10 years old," said Geoff Senko, the company's national account manager.

Through his efforts, Brady and donors have been able to give out more than 130 vests with 60 on a waiting list. His is work not going unnoticed.

Brady was given the Citizen of the Year Award at the First Responders Appreciation Night in Independence, hosted by American Legion Post 572.

Brady is far from done. His goal is to provide as many vests as possible.

More information on Brady’s K-9 Fund here