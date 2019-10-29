Richland sheriff: Couple used bomb threat as diversion for theft

Posted 5:40 am, October 29, 2019, by

Malissa Young and Anthony Webb

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio – The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in connection with a bomb threat at the Rite Aid on Ashland Road.

According to a press release, a man called the Rite Aid in the afternoon of October 22 and said there was a bomb in the store and a gunman on the way.

Investigators say the call was a diversion.

According to deputies, a woman inside the store stole a laptop computer and then left with other customers when the store was evacuated.

Deputies had identified a license plate number of a vehicle that was possibly involved.

On Monday, deputies found that suspect vehicle in Mansfield.

According to a press release, deputies arrested Malissa Young and Anthony Webb.

Both face multiple charges, including endangering children.

Deputies say they had a child with them during the incident at Rite Aid.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.