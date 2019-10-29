× Richland sheriff: Couple used bomb threat as diversion for theft

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio – The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in connection with a bomb threat at the Rite Aid on Ashland Road.

According to a press release, a man called the Rite Aid in the afternoon of October 22 and said there was a bomb in the store and a gunman on the way.

Investigators say the call was a diversion.

According to deputies, a woman inside the store stole a laptop computer and then left with other customers when the store was evacuated.

Deputies had identified a license plate number of a vehicle that was possibly involved.

On Monday, deputies found that suspect vehicle in Mansfield.

According to a press release, deputies arrested Malissa Young and Anthony Webb.

Both face multiple charges, including endangering children.

Deputies say they had a child with them during the incident at Rite Aid.