Rain and wind for Trick-or-Treat; Friday you’ll need your winter jacket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A delightful Tuesday on tap, with temperatures well above average for this time of the year.

We hit 68° Monday which is 10 above “normal”.

Expect another day like it on Tuesday.

Here is a map showing the progression of weather systems over the next couple of days.

A cold front begins to encroach on northwest Ohio Tuesday and is a slow-mover. Appreciable precip not expected until later Wednesday into Halloween.

Most of this rain starts Wednesday evening and continues into Thursday afternoon.

Big changes are coming… We start out Thursday near 60.

We stay around 60 through early afternoon.

Temperatures fall into the 50s by late afternoon/early evening on Halloween.

Expect rain and gusty winds for Trick or Treating…40’s Thursday night with some 30s by Friday morning and Saturday morning.

Find those winter jackets!

Here is a futurecast map of upper-level winds and temperature contours. We’re starting to see some consistency (somewhat of a consensus?) that a lobe of colder air will arrive by the first of November. The maps are telling the weather story!

Here is our 8-day forecast:

More weather information here.