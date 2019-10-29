Neighbors alert Strongsville homeowners to massive blaze, $100,000 in damage left behind

STRONGSVILLE- A Strongsville home suffered $100,000 in damage after a  devastating fire Sunday.

According to the City of Strongsville’s Facebook page, crews were called out to a home on Briar Bush Lane around 7 p.m. Sunday.    Neighbors noticed the flames and raced to the house to notify the homeowners, who were unaware of the fire.  Thankfully, they were able to get out quickly, without injury.

When crews arrived, they noticed a heavy blaze in the attached garage.

The fire was put around 7:46 p.m.

Due to the heavy fire, the garage roof and walls were structurally unstable, which caused a  safety concern for firefighters.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Southwest Emergency Response Team Fire Investigation Unit. 

