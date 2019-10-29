Mother charged with beating child to death because of dirty diaper

COWETA COUNTY, Georgia – A 23-year-old mother is charged with murder in the death of her 1-year-old boy.

Trinity Pittman took the child to the hospital Saturday and said her child was injured while jumping on a trampoline, according to 11 Alive.

The medical staff contacted police.

According to warrants, Pittman said she was angry at the 20-month-old child because he soiled his diaper.

Police say she confessed to hitting the child several times until he fell on the floor.

The child died at the hospital.

“Trinity Pittman exhibited general disregard for the welfare of her own child Conner Perry and acted out of personal spite towards the child leading to physical injury,” the warrant states.