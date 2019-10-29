Marshals search for two accused of sexually abusing and beating children with sticks

CLEVELAND– The U.S. Marshals are searching for two suspects accused of severely beating multiple children.

Stephen Wolfe, 21, and Sabrina Simmons, 22, are wanted on several counts of felonious assault by the Cleveland Division of Police.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said they beat children with sticks and belts. There are also allegations of sexual abuse.

Wolfe and Simmons are believed to be living together and their last known address was on East 143rd Street in Cleveland. Marshals said they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or text keyword “Wanted” and the tip to 847411. Callers can remain anonymous and reward money is available.