× Man with two pending OVIs faces third, after callers say he tried running people over in Erie County parking lot

VERMILION TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A 63-year-old man is facing an OVI charge after Erie County sheriff deputies received a call that the man was trying to run people over in the Friendship Kitchen parking lot.

The incident happened Friday evening.

Deputies say when they arrived they found Ronald Gunderson in the driver seat of the vehicle.

A report states Gunderson appeared “very confused” and Vermilion Township EMS arrived and determined Gunderson was possibly overdosing.

He was given four doses of Narcan, deputies said.

According to the report, Gunderson told deputies he took a drink from his passenger’s cup and then felt “weird.” He added that all he remembered was “cops pulling him out of the car.”

Gunderson was taken to the hospital and then the Erie County jail.

Officials say Gunderson has a previous OVI conviction as well as two pending OVI charges in Erie County Common Pleas Court.