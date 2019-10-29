Lawyers appeal death sentence for Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell on anniversary of crime

CLEVELAND, Ohio – On October 29, 2009, Cleveland police were called to a home on Imperial Avenue, acting on a tip.

That night, police began discovering bodies in the home.

Eventually, the bodies of 11 women would be found.

The home belonged to Anthony Sowell.

Anthony Sowell

Sowell was convicted in the women’s deaths in 2011.

The jury recommended the death penalty, and the judge upheld it.

Sowell’s attorneys are still filing appeals.

The Cuyahoga County Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday from Sowell’s attorneys who are arguing that he should not be put to death.

