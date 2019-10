Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The blue waters of Lake Erie are bringing a lot of green to Northeast Ohio.

Walleye fishing is at its peak right now. Eight-thousand anglers are in town and along the shores of Lake Erie, trying to catch the big one.

The Walleye Fall Brawl is underway. It's a fishing contest to win money or a boat.

