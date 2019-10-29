Garfield Heights police issue warning about man trying to lure children at bus stop

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – Garfield Heights police are investigating multiple reports from the same child about a man who has been seen near the bus stop in the 13800 block of Granger Road.

Police say on the morning of October 24, a 10-year-old girl was approached by a man who said her dad told him to drive her to school.

Another student approached and the man left, according to the report.

The child says the same man was in the area that afternoon.

She says he approached her again and said her dad told him to take her to the park.

The child says she told the man she was calling her dad and he left.

According to police, the child says she saw the same man on the morning of Monday, October 28, near the bus stop.

She says on that day he did not approach her.

He’s described as a bald black man with a full length beard.

The child reported he was seen in a gray 4-door vehicle and a red, unknown vehicle.

If you have any information that can help, call police at (216)475-1234.