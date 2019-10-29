Fox Recipe Box: Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Cleveland, Oh — It’s not just coffee that benefits from the pumpkin flavor this time of year! Michelle Luciano is with Vitamix and she showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how easy it is to whip up a Pumpkin Pie Smoothie. Click here to see other Vitamix recipes.

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

1/2 cup canned pumpkin

1 cup milk

1/2 sweetened condensed milk

1 Tablespoon vanilla yogurt

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 cup ice cubes

Directions

Place all ingredients into a Vitamix container in the order listed and secure lid.

Select Variable 1

Turn machine on and slowly increase speed to Variable 10, then to High

Blend for 45 seconds or until desired consistency is reached

Top with whipped cream and a dust of cinnamon