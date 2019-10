Fox Recipe Box: Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Cleveland, Oh — It’s not just coffee that benefits from the pumpkin flavor this time of year!┬áMichelle Luciano is with Vitamix and she showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how easy it is to whip up a Pumpkin Pie Smoothie. Click here to see other Vitamix recipes.

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

1/2 cup canned pumpkin

1 cup milk

1/2 sweetened condensed milk

1 Tablespoon vanilla yogurt

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 cup ice cubes

Directions

Place all ingredients into a Vitamix container in the order listed and secure lid.

Select Variable 1

Turn machine on and slowly increase speed to Variable 10, then to High

Blend for 45 seconds or until desired consistency is reached

Top with whipped cream and a dust of cinnamon