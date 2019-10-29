Four motorcycles involved in crash on I-90 in Ashtabula County

HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Four motorcycles were involved in a crash on Interstate 90 Tuesday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers and paramedics were called to the scene near Ohio 534 just after 10 p.m.

Troopers did not immediately have information on the number of injuries.

The crash happened at about the same time as a procession for fallen solider Sgt. Thomas Cole Walker traveled from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to a funeral home in his hometown of Conneaut. The patrol would not confirm if the motorcyclists were part of the procession.