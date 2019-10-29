Convicted rapist released from Georgia prison by mistake

FORSYTH, Georgia — A search is underway for a convicted rapist who was released “in error” from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was set free at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

His release was made public Monday.

Munoz-Mendez is serving life after being convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation.

According to 11Alive, the crimes took place in 2010 and 2012.

“All resources are being utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez, including the Georgia Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit and US Marshals,” the Department of Corrections said in a news release.