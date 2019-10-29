Confirm your polling location: Changes impact over 80,000 voters in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Be aware of voting location changes before next Tuesday’s general election.

The Board of Elections made polling location changes in 16 municipalities that included 7 City of Cleveland Wards.

The changes impact over 80,000 voters.

“We need to get the word out that it is very important for people to confirm their polling location before they go to vote,” said Anthony Perlatti, director of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

All affected voters have been notified via mail.

Early In-Person voting:

The Board of Elections is open for early in-person voting until the November 5 election on the following dates:

Weekdays until November 1, 2019 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 2, 2019 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 3, 2019 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, November 4, 2019 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Board of Elections is located at 2925 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115

If you are voting by mail, please be aware of these important deadlines: The Board of Elections says voted ballots mailed to the BOE must be postmarked on or before November 4, 2019. The deadline for returning a ballot in person is 7:30 p.m. on November 5.

Voted ballots may only be returned to the Board of Elections offices. The Board of Elections also wants you to know the following: Voters may use a special ballot box located in the Board of Elections parking lot at 2925 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115.

The secure ballot box is available 24 hours a day. Ballots cannot be dropped off at a polling location on Election Day.

**MAP of polling location changes**