Cleveland’s ‘Big City Boo’ a fun alternative to trick-or-treating on Halloween

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland will host its annual Big City Boo celebration across the city on Halloween.

All Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Centers will be open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with events, games, prizes food and treats. Each center will be staffed with off-duty police officers, police zone cars and auxilary police, according to a press release.

For those trick-or-treating, Cleveland police have the following tips:

WALK SAFELY

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

Put electronic devices down and keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

TRICK-OR-TREAT WITH AN ADULT

Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, they should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

Keep costumes both creative and safe.

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors to increase visibility.

Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

DRIVE EXTRA SAFELY ON HALLOWEEN