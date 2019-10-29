Bishop Richard Lennon dies at 72

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Most Rev. Richard Gerard Lennon, bishop emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, died Tuesday morning at the age of 72.

The diocese says he passed after he received the prayerful support and consolation of the sacraments.

Bishop Lennon was installed as the 10th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, Ohio on May 15, 2006.

The Most Rev. Nelson J. Perez, who succeeded Bishop Lennon, called his predecessor a man with a great love for the Church.

“In his service to the diocese, Bishop Lennon showed a deep dedication to the faithful governance of the diocese and a tremendous love of the Church and the people he shepherded. May the Lord grant him enteral rest.”