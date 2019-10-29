Mild on Wednesday with colder temps later in the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cloud cover remains unproductive with the exception of maybe a little patchy drizzle. Local radars in the Ohio Valley show no significant rainfall anywhere. That remains the case until we start seeing more showery areas increasing on Wednesday afternoon. Showers will increase to the point of becoming widespread by the last day of October. Trick or treaters will be doing battle with a very unfriendly sky by Thursday evening.

Big changes are coming… We start out Thursday near 60. We stay around 60 through early afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 50s by late afternoon/early evening on Halloween. Expect rain and gusty winds for Trick or Treating…40’s Thursday night with some 30s by Friday morning and Saturday morning. Find those winter jackets!

Here is our 8-day forecast…