Two pedestrians killed in separate crashes in Summit County

Posted 11:42 am, October 28, 2019, by

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating two traffic fatalities involving pedestrians.

The first one happened Thursday at 6:45 a.m.

On that day, the medical examiner says a man walking near Canton Road and Sanitarium Road in Lakemore was hit by a car.

66-year-old Robert Ward died at the hospital Sunday.

On Friday, the medical examiner reports a man was walking near the intersection of E. Tallmadge Avenue and Blaine Avenue.

According to a press release, the man was crossing E. Tallmadge Ave. when he was hit by a vehicle headed eastbound.

59-year-old John Coffey, Jr. died at the hospital Saturday.

No information has been released about the drivers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.