Two pedestrians killed in separate crashes in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating two traffic fatalities involving pedestrians.

The first one happened Thursday at 6:45 a.m.

On that day, the medical examiner says a man walking near Canton Road and Sanitarium Road in Lakemore was hit by a car.

66-year-old Robert Ward died at the hospital Sunday.

On Friday, the medical examiner reports a man was walking near the intersection of E. Tallmadge Avenue and Blaine Avenue.

According to a press release, the man was crossing E. Tallmadge Ave. when he was hit by a vehicle headed eastbound.

59-year-old John Coffey, Jr. died at the hospital Saturday.

No information has been released about the drivers.