Tickets on sale for Cleveland pop-up bar with more than 1 million Legos

CLEVELAND– Tickets are now on sale for a pop-up bar featuring more than 1 million Legos.

The Brick Bar will be at a secret location in Cleveland on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. It’s $20 to $30 for 90 minutes inside the bar.

“The bar will feature sculptures made completely from building blocks as well as an abundance of blocks for people to shape into their own creations,” the event page said.

There’s also a ping pong table made from 22,500 bricks and a DJ so you can listen to tunes while you build.

Anyone under the age of 21 must be accompanied by an adult prior to 6 p.m.

The Brick Bar will be in Cincinnati on Nov. 8.

Presale tickets are available